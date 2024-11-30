Make Chunkier Chicken Stew With One Easy Extra Step

A cozy meal that hits the spot every time, chicken stew is an easy and versatile way to create a fulfilling dish and use up any extra veggies you may have lying around. Whether you're whipping up a satisfying rosemary chicken and potato stew or adding poultry to bulk up a harissa sweet potato and chickpea stew, there are so many ways to make a recipe your own.

While some people prefer their stews to be on the brothier side, you may be in the camp of people who love a chunky and thick stew. If this is you, there are many different ways to achieve this. One of our favorites is to reduce your liquid base. To do this, remove the meat and veggies from the broth toward the end of cooking and reduce it (aka cook some of the water out so you're left with a more flavorful liquid) until it reaches your preferred amount of liquid. Once you have the amount you want, add the meat and veggies back to the broth.

When you're making a reduction, it's important that you watch the heat to make sure you don't accidentally burn the broth. To start, bring the liquid up to a boil and then lower it to a simmer. Let it gently do its thing, stirring every few minutes until done.