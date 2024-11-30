Make Chunkier Chicken Stew With One Easy Extra Step
A cozy meal that hits the spot every time, chicken stew is an easy and versatile way to create a fulfilling dish and use up any extra veggies you may have lying around. Whether you're whipping up a satisfying rosemary chicken and potato stew or adding poultry to bulk up a harissa sweet potato and chickpea stew, there are so many ways to make a recipe your own.
While some people prefer their stews to be on the brothier side, you may be in the camp of people who love a chunky and thick stew. If this is you, there are many different ways to achieve this. One of our favorites is to reduce your liquid base. To do this, remove the meat and veggies from the broth toward the end of cooking and reduce it (aka cook some of the water out so you're left with a more flavorful liquid) until it reaches your preferred amount of liquid. Once you have the amount you want, add the meat and veggies back to the broth.
When you're making a reduction, it's important that you watch the heat to make sure you don't accidentally burn the broth. To start, bring the liquid up to a boil and then lower it to a simmer. Let it gently do its thing, stirring every few minutes until done.
Other ways to get a chunkier stew
While reducing your broth is a simple way to achieve a chunkier stew, it's always a good idea to have a few other tricks up your sleeve. One quick way is to make a cornstarch slurry to add at the very end of cooking. Cornstarch is a thickening agent commonly used in cooking, and when combined with a bit of cold or room temperature water (usually about a tablespoon of each will do per one cup of stewing liquid), it works almost instantaneously to transform your broth into a gorgeously thick and smooth sauce. Simply add the slurry to the stew and let it simmer for a couple of minutes.
Another trick is to dredge your chicken pieces in some flour before browning them. The flour will help thicken the stew as it cooks. Similarly, you can make a slurry with the flour just as you would the cornstarch.
Now, both of these methods are perfect for making a thicker base. If you want to add physical bulk to your dish to achieve chunkiness, consider incorporating some large-cut veggies like carrots or potatoes if they aren't included already. These can easily add texture and heft to your bowl — not to mention some additional flavor. You can also consider adding some rice to bulk things up. Just about a handful should do the trick — just make sure it can cook in the simmering stew for about 30 minutes.