Why Are Some Butters More Yellow Than Others?

It's hard to name an ingredient that's more versatile than butter. It's the base for millions of pastry recipes like shortbread and buttercream, yet it's equally at home on the savory side of the kitchen. Could you even imagine a fluffy baked potato without a pat of butter? Or eggs Benedict without buttery hollandaise sauce? Unthinkable. All butters were not created equal, however, and if you've shopped for the spreadable stuff lately, you've probably noticed that there are many different kinds of butter. Even more confusing is that butter isn't always the same color; American butter tends to be very pale while European-style and organic butters are usually a bright yellow color. The reason? Butter that looks yellow is made from milk that contains beta carotene.

Butter color all depends on what cows eat. Animals that graze in pastures get to munch on grass and wildflowers, which are rich in beta carotene. Those natural pigments are stored in fat, which is then passed on to the milk. Cows that primarily eat grain, on the other hand, don't get a lot of beta carotene, so there's no natural pigment. In the U.S., most non-specialty butter varieties in the grocery store come from cows that are raised on industrial farms and fed grain, which is why our butter is a light cream color. Specialty and European-style butters, on the other hand, are made with milk from grass-fed cows, which is why they are yellow.