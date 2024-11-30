The Best Steak Cut Out There, According To Jacques Pépin

Any steak lover will tell you that all cuts are not created equally. From the fat to the marbling to the specific dishes they're best suited for, the best cut of steak isn't always so cut and dry. However, according to legendary chef Jacques Pépin, the best steak cut is the New York strip. "For the steak we are doing today, we're getting the best piece of meat. This is: a New York strip," he said during an episode of "Today's Gourmet." The New York strip is a super versatile cut with a rich, beefy flavor.

Pépin highlighted the steak's great marbling and how it's the best cut for the dish he was preparing. Unlike the short rib, which has more fat on the exterior and interior, Pépin preferred the New York Strip, which he sauteed for three minutes on each side and seasoned with just salt and freshly ground pepper — that's all. Pépin sauteed his steaks, but the cut can also be grilled or broiled and is a perfect option for new cooks. Though it requires little else other than salt, pepper, or garlic, you can spice it up with a marinade, as the slightly firmer texture holds up well. And with any cut you choose, always allow your steak to rest (which Anthony Bourdain called the most crucial step) before serving up.