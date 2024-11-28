The Important Kitchen Tool You Need When Making Pizza Dough At Home

There's nothing quite like a homemade pizza night. Whether you're setting the table for a dinner party or having a night in with the family, opting for homemade cheesy pizza lets everyone be involved in the decision-making process. Plus, at the end of the collaboration, everyone gets to eat pizza. Tough to get better than that! If you're going down this route, there's an important first step that can make or break the meal, which is nailing the dough. And for that you need a kitchen scale.

Anyone who has made pizza dough from scratch at home knows how crucial it is to ace the measurements. As with most baking, getting pizza dough right is often more science than art. Because of that, one of the most common issues comes from inexact flour measurements. This is why the most important tool to keep close at hand when making pizza dough is a kitchen scale. You may think that you're being precise when measuring out flour in cups, but flour's ability to shift and compress could mean you're getting dramatically different quantities than expected. In order to craft the perfect dough, measuring by weight is much preferred to measuring by volume, as it ensures you're putting in exactly the amount you want.