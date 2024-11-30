Gabrielle Chappel's Simple Tip For Cooking (And Eating) More Veggies

Most of us are aware that it's a good idea to incorporate more vegetables into our diets. Whether fresh, canned, or underrated frozen veggies, they add color, texture, and a host of vitamins, minerals, and fiber to meals. If you find it tricky to up your veg intake or are struggling for inspiration, then help is at hand. Food Republic spoke to chef Gabrielle Chappel at the New York City Wine & Food Festival to get some top tips.

For Chappel, the key to eating more veggies is to develop the same sort of emotional attachment to them that people often form with meat. The reason we feel like this with animal-based protein is "we've been eating it our whole lives, and there's a level of comfort to it," explained the Season 3 winner of "Next Level Chef." When it comes to developing a similar level of comfort with veg, "it's fun to be creative with that," said Chappel.

The best way to form a more meaningful culinary relationship is to start — and keep — cooking with different veg. "The more you get familiar with cooking these items, especially as they come into season, the more you enjoy them and the more you get attached to them and the more you develop a relationship with them," explained Chappel. Fresh seasonal produce also tends to be less expensive – and if you want to start experimenting, then Chappel has plenty of ideas.