The Ingredient That Makes Risotto A More Hearty Meal

Risotto is a classic and flavorful dish. Whether you're making wild mushroom risotto with red wine or a butternut squash and sage version, there's no limit on the variety of flavors you can combine. If you're making a basic risotto recipe, though, you may be looking for ways to upgrade so it's a complete and heartier meal. One of our favorite ways to do this is to add an ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: beans.

Including beans is an easy way to add more texture and flavor to your dish thanks to their ability to soak up the flavors of your broth. All you have to do is drain and rinse your favorite canned variety before stirring them into your risotto during the last 10 minutes of cooking. If you want to make the dish even creamier and slightly thicker, you can consider taking about ¼ cup of the whole beans and mashing them before adding them in. It's a simple trick you may notice in many bean recipes that helps thicken the final result.