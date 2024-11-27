For Easier Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Break Out The Ice Cube Tray

Chocolate-covered strawberries will always hit the spot, even if the process gets a little messier than expected. Thankfully, your ice cube tray might be the secret to enjoying this delightful treat with fewer complications. While the tradition of dipping your strawberries in liquid chocolate comes with a certain level of commotion, joy, and chaos (and that is absolutely valid), these ice cube tray molds make perfect sense. The process is quick (roughly five minutes of preparation time), clean, and perfect as a tidbit to impress guests (or yourself).

The trick lies in melting chocolate chip cookies to a smooth consistency. Stir the melted chocolate to avoid clumps and then set it aside. You can add a couple of tablespoons of coconut oil to the mix to give it a glossy finish and help it set. Wash and dry the fresh strawberries and, depending on your ice cube tray, leave the stems attached. Pour the chocolatey mix into each square of the tray, only filling it ⅔ of the way. Plop in one strawberry per cube and then put the whole tray into the refrigerator to chill for approximately one hour.

Once set, it is time to slide the chocolate-coated strawberries out of the tray. You can remove them by gently twisting and turning the tray to loosen the treats from the mold. The best way to store your leftover chocolate-covered strawberries is to leave them at room temperature — just pop them back into the tray and cover them loosely with plastic wrap.