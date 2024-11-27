The Idaho Eatery That's Menu Is Entirely Bacon-Centric

When Idaho chef John Berryhill was voted one of the "Best Chefs of America" in 2013, he was already well known in Boise for his fine dining establishment, Berryhill Restaurant, and his regular appearances on local television. At the time, he had turned one of the restaurant's banquet rooms into BACON, a cafe-style eatery serving exclusively bacon-based meals that all bacon lovers need to know about. The fine dining restaurant eventually closed, but within ten years BACON was serving more than 100,000 guests per year.

Chef Berryhill developed crowd-pleasing recipes like bacon cinnamon rolls and a full menu of sweet and savory dishes, including bacon burgers and a chicken fried bacon steak that puts a bacon-y twist on a Southern favorite. He also launched Berryhill Bacon, a line of bacon products sold online and through the cafe. The shop now features bags of precooked bacon in flavors like maple rosemary, candied or spicy bacon, and seasonal flavors that rotate throughout the year. Want a canister of bacon fat or dog treats made with real bacon? BACON has it all covered. The cafe cranks out more than 15 tons of bacon each year to meet demand.