The Worst Budget Cabernet Sauvignon You Can Drink, According To Our Taste Test

What's better than a glass of dark and fruity cabernet sauvignon? An affordable glass of dark and fruity cabernet sauvignon. Not every bottle or box of wine has to break your bank account to taste great, and there are plenty of budget-friendly cabernets that deliver the same rich flavor as estate wine bottles worth a fortune. Unfortunately, there are also budget wines that belong (and should probably stay) at the bottom of the barrel.

Food Republic tried and ranked eight budget boxed cabernet sauvignon wines so you wouldn't have to, and our final verdict placed Vendange cabernet sauvignon dead last. After judging the wines on their body, complexity, acidity, and flavor, it was clear Vendange didn't deliver in any of those categories. It was flat and overly tart instead of "bold," as described on the box, and it was neither fresh nor flavorful as intended. What's more, there was no big finish with a strong oak taste, the other supposed "rich aromas" failed to stand out, and even the slight dryness on the palate — usually a plus — was lackluster. It doesn't take much to figure out that this boxed wine is better off left on the shelf than in your stomach, especially when there are other budget-friendly options that taste light-years better.