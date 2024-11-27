The Fruity Secret To Delicious No-Bake Snickerdoodle Balls

Warmly spiced, sweet, and chewy snickerdoodles are a crowd-pleasing favorite, but what if you want the same taste without turning on your oven? Make snickerdoodle cookie dough balls, which contain some items you would expect — like cinnamon sugar and flour — but also a powerhouse secret ingredient. Dates lend an irresistible chewiness and natural sweetness to Julie Kinnaird's no-bake snickerdoodle cookie dough balls recipe. This dried fruit makes up the base of the treat, along with almond flour, almond butter, vanilla extract, and salt. A dusting of coconut sugar and ground cinnamon lend a classic snickerdoodle finish.

The dates give doughy bulk to these bites and also help to bind everything together without the need for butter, which is typical in a regular cookie recipe. However, to unlock their full potential, it helps to give the dates a soak first. About 5 minutes in warm water should do the trick, but you can always let them sit for longer if the dates you bought are on the dryer side.

Also, a food processor is key for making a creamy and homogenous texture for these treats. According to Kinnaird, blitzing the soaked dates along with the flour creates a paste that the almond butter can then be easily mixed into. Once the dates are well-blended with all the other ingredients, the resulting cookie bites do not taste overtly fruity. Instead, the deep caramel flavor of the dates complements the floral vanilla, spicy cinnamon, and nutty almond butter to make for a bite that tastes shockingly similar to classic cookie dough.