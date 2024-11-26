The Baking Agent That Seriously Belongs In Your Pasta Sauce
There are some pantry staples that you may only think to reach for when you're whipping up baked goods. Leavening agents like yeast or baking soda are one example — but if you've been using baking soda only in cakes and bread (or to naturally clean your kitchen), you're missing out on the magic it can work on your marinara sauce.
Whether you prefer to lovingly put together your own tomato sauce, or you tend to doctor up a store-bought version, at some point you'll encounter one that's more acidic than you like. Fortunately, all you need to fix this is just a bit of baking soda — its alkaline pH level counteracts acidity, rounding it out so that you have a beautifully balanced sauce. There are several other ways to mellow out a sauce that's too tangy, but they can alter the overall taste as a side effect, and this handy powder keeps the basic flavors mostly unchanged.
If you find yourself with a sauce that needs to be toned down, simply sprinkle in a little bit of baking soda while simmering it on the stove. However, go slow and resist the temptation to overuse it, which could turn your marinara into a bitter disaster. If you find that you've added just a little too much, restore some of the acidity by drizzling in just a touch of lemon juice or vinegar.
Other ingredients to balance out sour tomato sauce
If you don't have baking soda on hand, there are a few other secret ingredients you can use to improve spaghetti sauce. For an overly tart marinara, you can toss in a pat or two of butter and let the fat take the edge off the harsh taste. Or, try adding a splash of milk. Just be sure to allow the sauce to simmer — taming the acidity a bit — before pouring in the milk to avoid curdling. If you want to avoid taking that chance altogether, simply use a high-quality powdered milk instead.
You can also use Giada Ce Laurentiis' strategy and add carrots to your sauce. She uses peeled whole carrots to absorb the acidity, but you can also slice them up. If you prefer to not leave the veggie in the finished sauce, using whole ones may be easier, but you can also pour it all through a fine mesh strainer to remove the chunks of carrots.
Another easy way to round out your sauce is to use sugar. While it won't exactly eliminate the acidity, a sprinkle of it can offset the sourness on your palate. You can also add a bit of cinnamon for a warm flavor that further reduces the tanginess. Another sweet yet unconventional ingredient that works to fix an acidic sauce is vanilla extract. Just add a teaspoon to your steamy pot of sauce to achieve the perfect balance and add a hint of intriguing flavor.