The Baking Agent That Seriously Belongs In Your Pasta Sauce

There are some pantry staples that you may only think to reach for when you're whipping up baked goods. Leavening agents like yeast or baking soda are one example — but if you've been using baking soda only in cakes and bread (or to naturally clean your kitchen), you're missing out on the magic it can work on your marinara sauce.

Whether you prefer to lovingly put together your own tomato sauce, or you tend to doctor up a store-bought version, at some point you'll encounter one that's more acidic than you like. Fortunately, all you need to fix this is just a bit of baking soda — its alkaline pH level counteracts acidity, rounding it out so that you have a beautifully balanced sauce. There are several other ways to mellow out a sauce that's too tangy, but they can alter the overall taste as a side effect, and this handy powder keeps the basic flavors mostly unchanged.

If you find yourself with a sauce that needs to be toned down, simply sprinkle in a little bit of baking soda while simmering it on the stove. However, go slow and resist the temptation to overuse it, which could turn your marinara into a bitter disaster. If you find that you've added just a little too much, restore some of the acidity by drizzling in just a touch of lemon juice or vinegar.