Why You Should Start Taping Your Bananas When Storing Them

Properly storing bananas is no easy feat. One day they're green, another day they seem perfect, and the next they're bruised and brown all over. If you want to slow down this process and keep them at perfect ripeness for longer, try putting tape around the stems.

You may have seen bunches of bananas with taped stems and thought nothing of it. Maybe it keeps the bananas grouped together, or maybe it's just a common practice when packaging bananas. Actually, the tape keeps the bananas ripe for longer by stopping ethylene gas from escaping through the stems. Fruits release ethylene when they ripen, and once the fruit is exposed to that gas, the ripening accelerates.

Bananas left at room temperature will typically ripen in one to five days, and release ethylene through their stems as they do. Within a week, they'll be spotted and browning. But taping the stems could slow this down and make them last a bit longer. You can also use other coverings like plastic wrap or aluminum foil to secure the stems.

Another benefit of taping your banana stems is preserving other fruits you may have around them. Bananas produce a moderate amount of ethylene and are less sensitive to the gas than other fruits like plums, peaches, pears, or melons. If you have any of these more ethylene-sensitive fruits around your un-taped bananas, the gas released from the bananas could cause them to ripen and go bad faster.