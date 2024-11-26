How To Transform Cream Cheese Into Delicious, No-Bake Cheesecake Filling

Cheesecake is a solid indulgent and distinctive dessert, sweet and rich with the signature tang of cream cheese. Serving a homemade cheesecake is a surefire way to impress your guests — or simply please your own taste buds. However, making a traditional baked chocolate cheesecake is time-consuming and requires a somewhat difficult technique. It can easily be overmixed or overbaked, and when you're not accustomed to using a water bath, it can be downright intimidating.

Thankfully, there's a solution. For a delicious cheesecake without all the hassle, there's a much easier no-bake method, which is what recipe developer Taylor Murray recommends in this no-bake dark chocolate Oreo cheesecake recipe. To make a no-bake cheesecake filling, all you need is cream cheese, sugar, and cream. Simply beat the cream cheese and sugar together in the mixer, and then add your cream and whip everything until fluffy. Voila! Easy, no-bake cheesecake filling ready to fill your crust of choice.

In Murray's recipe, this method works beautifully mixed with crushed Oreos and topped with fudge and cocoa powder, but there are a number of different cul-de-sacs to travel down with this easy no-bake cheesecake filling. You don't have to stick to chocolate, after all.