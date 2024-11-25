An Ice Cube Tray Is The Secret To Making Easy 2-Ingredient Candy
Ice cube trays have many surprising uses besides freezing your next batch of ice. While you might already use ice trays to store leftover cookie dough or freeze spaghetti sauce, you can also use these storage containers to make simple two-ingredient candies. They're the perfect vessel to create bite-size, delicious confections made with only pomegranates and dark chocolate.
The rich, complex taste of dark chocolate complements the bright and tangy flavor of juicy pomegranate seeds, and both ingredients are filled with antioxidants as a neat bonus. Thanks to a handy ice cube tray, this tasty dessert is also super easy to prepare. First, choose the tastiest pomegranates at the store and then de-seed the fruit by picking out the seeds (or arils) by hand. Or, use Ina Garten's trick to free stubborn pomegranate seeds: Cut the fruit in half and smack the exterior with a wooden spoon. Once you've successfully removed all the juicy arils, melt some high-quality dark chocolate in your microwave or a double boiler over your stove.
To assemble the candies, start by filling each ice cube compartment with pomegranate arils. Pour in about one tablespoon of melted chocolate over each bundle of seeds. For evenly-proportioned snacks, make sure the chocolate is smooth and leveled at the top. Now all you need to do is place your candy-filled tray in the freezer to set the treats.
Give these two-ingredient candies some fun toppings
Two-ingredient pomegranate chocolates are even better with a plethora of toppings, and your ice cube tray makes customization fast and easy. Before putting the pomegranate seeds in the tray, try adding a small layer of rainbow sprinkles, flaky sea salt, or flaked coconut to the bottom of each compartment. From there, put in a small spoonful of melted chocolate (for your toppings to stick to) and then add your fruit and the rest of the chocolate.
Once your pomegranate candies are fully set, simply pop them out of your ice cube tray and enjoy. Any toppings will be perfectly stuck to the top of each candy and clearly visible for a sprinkle of added appeal. Once you feel comfortable making these convenient confections, include other extras like chopped mixed nuts or cacao nibs by layering them into the candies or mixing them into the chocolate.
If you want to make these simple treats, but don't have a spare ice cube tray, use candy silicone molds or even a muffin tin. Chocolates frozen in pliable molds are easier to remove, but ones in muffin tins can be released with no sweat by flipping your pan upside down and smacking the bottom a few times. For even easier removal and a smoother texture, add a bit of coconut oil to your melted chocolate prior to assembly.