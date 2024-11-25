An Ice Cube Tray Is The Secret To Making Easy 2-Ingredient Candy

Ice cube trays have many surprising uses besides freezing your next batch of ice. While you might already use ice trays to store leftover cookie dough or freeze spaghetti sauce, you can also use these storage containers to make simple two-ingredient candies. They're the perfect vessel to create bite-size, delicious confections made with only pomegranates and dark chocolate.

The rich, complex taste of dark chocolate complements the bright and tangy flavor of juicy pomegranate seeds, and both ingredients are filled with antioxidants as a neat bonus. Thanks to a handy ice cube tray, this tasty dessert is also super easy to prepare. First, choose the tastiest pomegranates at the store and then de-seed the fruit by picking out the seeds (or arils) by hand. Or, use Ina Garten's trick to free stubborn pomegranate seeds: Cut the fruit in half and smack the exterior with a wooden spoon. Once you've successfully removed all the juicy arils, melt some high-quality dark chocolate in your microwave or a double boiler over your stove.

To assemble the candies, start by filling each ice cube compartment with pomegranate arils. Pour in about one tablespoon of melted chocolate over each bundle of seeds. For evenly-proportioned snacks, make sure the chocolate is smooth and leveled at the top. Now all you need to do is place your candy-filled tray in the freezer to set the treats.