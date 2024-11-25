The Go-To Oven Rack You Should Always Use When Roasting Veggies

Roasting vegetables seems straightforward — whether you're cooking up potatoes, carrots, or asparagus, it's pretty easy, no? Well, yes. But in order to get the crispiest veggies that are more on the roasted side rather than soggy or burnt, there is one cooking tip to keep in mind. It all boils down to the oven rack that you use.

Cooking your vegetables on the middle rack can give you the crispiest vegetables that are perfect for a range of dishes. As heat rises from the bottom to the top of the oven, the top and bottom racks have the most extreme temperatures that might result in faster cooking that burns the vegetables. However, the middle rack is just right. Resulting in that crisp exterior and crunch we all love in roasted vegetables. The middle rack equates to better heat distribution, allowing the oven's hot air to circulate around the vegetables uniformly. The balance gives the vegetables a chance to slowly caramelize and cook throughout, all while you have the time to flip them so both sides cook evenly.