The Go-To Oven Rack You Should Always Use When Roasting Veggies
Roasting vegetables seems straightforward — whether you're cooking up potatoes, carrots, or asparagus, it's pretty easy, no? Well, yes. But in order to get the crispiest veggies that are more on the roasted side rather than soggy or burnt, there is one cooking tip to keep in mind. It all boils down to the oven rack that you use.
Cooking your vegetables on the middle rack can give you the crispiest vegetables that are perfect for a range of dishes. As heat rises from the bottom to the top of the oven, the top and bottom racks have the most extreme temperatures that might result in faster cooking that burns the vegetables. However, the middle rack is just right. Resulting in that crisp exterior and crunch we all love in roasted vegetables. The middle rack equates to better heat distribution, allowing the oven's hot air to circulate around the vegetables uniformly. The balance gives the vegetables a chance to slowly caramelize and cook throughout, all while you have the time to flip them so both sides cook evenly.
Choose the right sheet pan
You've figured out the proper oven rack position for roasting vegetables, but the actual sheet pan can also determine the crisp-factor. The raised sides keep any juices from spilling and resulting in an oven clean up. But also, it's all about the ever so important air circulation. A solid aluminum sheet pan distributes heat evenly once you place food on it.
In addition to the pan material, choosing the right size of sheet pan is also key to roasting vegetables. When too many veggies are on the pan, the overcrowding leads to them steaming instead of roasting. And if you're still not sold on how important the right sheet pan is, it's the one kitchen tool that Ina Garten can't get enough of.
With the right pan and positions, do you actually need to oil the pan or vegetables? You could add oil, but skipping the oil initially and dry roasting the veggies will give you a major flavor impact and highlight the crispiness. Oil can also lead to steaming, just like overcrowding. After cooking the veggies for the first phase (10-15 minutes depending on your oven temperature), they're ready for a light layer of oil. This gives you flavorful and crisp roasted vegetables.