The Rhode Island Restaurant That Transports Diners To The Trailer Park
If you are someone who enjoys unique dining experiences but does not want it to be too over-the-top, then you should check out Ogie's Trailer Park in Providence, Rhode Island — an "Urban Oasis" that blends quirky decor with a spin on comfort food. This mobile home-themed (you read that right) establishment brings visitors to a simulated campground that creates an upbeat trailer park atmosphere. The interior of Ogie's showcases a mix of retro furnishings, including colorful booths, vintage light fixtures, and age-old wallpaper stamped with memorabilia. The outdoor space features classic picnic tables covered by umbrellas for a nostalgic park vibe. Adding to the laid-back environment, Ogie's has a tiki bar on the patio where it offers cocktails, some of which are served in kitschy tiki glasses, and 66 "Ameri-Cans" of beer.
Ogie's Trailer Park has gained popularity for hosting Wine Down Sundays and a fun-filled trivia night every Tuesday. Also, through its retro 1950s theme, Ogie's has received recognition as one of the most notable restaurants to visit in Providence. Its notoriety has grown steadily since its inception, attracting both locals and tourists seeking a distinctive urban adventure. Ogie's success can be attributed to its ability to serve delicious food from "Granny Boo's Kitchen Window" while creating an immersive experience and hosting a variety of events for customers of all types, including dogs.
Ogie's Trailer Park's twist on classic comfort food
The eclectic menu at Ogie's highlights its ability to make classic comfort food combined with a unique twist. Appetizers include Granny Boo's famous tots — served with seasonings with names like "Ranch Dusted," "All The Way," "Totchos," and a few more. Guests can also stick to classics like the chicken tender basket, soft pretzel sticks, or jalapeño poppers.
The sandwich selection is certainly a highlight, as it features "Granny Boo's Badass Bacon Burger" made with lettuce, tomato, onion, Ogie's sauce, and smooth Cooper brand sharp cheese. Then there's the "Southern Rhody Fried Chicken Sandwich with Bacon." This creation is a Dorito–dusted fried chicken sandwich topped with Cooper sharp cheese and a sweet red onion gastrique sauce served on a brioche bun. The kitchen also serves up local favorite PVD Pies, churros, and other weekly dessert specials.
Ogie's is open for weekend brunch when guests can order the "Dorito Burrito" served with scrambled eggs, sweet potato burger, Ogie's sauce, and Doritos. "Breakfast Brussels" are Brussels sprouts served with goat cheese, onion gastrique, and eggs over-easy. Adults can enjoy seasonal mimosas and beverages like "The Dude," "Surfer On Acid," or a "Reese's Coffee." Espresso martinis, mai tais, and Ogie's take on a classic Moscow Mule also make the cut.