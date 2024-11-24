The Gluten-Free Pizza Alton Brown Recommends The Most

One big challenge for members of the gluten-free community is finding products that don't compromise on taste. Reviewers consistently say that Cappello's pizza accomplishes that, or at least comes the closest, among the ready-made pizza products they've tried. Foodies sing the praises of the pie's crispness and overall flavor.

On the packaging of Cappello's pies, "almond flour" is put right on the front – though the crust uses a blend, the company clearly wants the nut-based component to be featured as the star. Almond flour, made from blanched almonds that are finely-ground, is popular in gluten-free baking for its versatility, from bread to scones to the flour combination you need to know for your next batch of cookies. According to Alton Brown, Elizabeth Ingram, and other Cappello's fans, it also makes a darn good pizza base.

Gluten is what gives wheat bread and other baked goods their structure, and a lack of support is one reason why gluten-free flours pose certain challenges. Using almond flour helps add some of that missing structure back into a pizza crust, along with a crispy texture (no soggy pies here!) and a mild, nutty flavor. Cassava flour and arrowroot powder round out the crust with extra support and lightness. The folks at Cappello's believe almond flour also lends superior texture to their products, per the company's website. Its pizza crusts also contain psyllium husks, an ingredient that results in better gluten-free bread products and certainly helps here as well.