Why You Should Start Storing Tomatoes Upside Down

We love fresh tomatoes because they're soft, naturally juicy gems with tons of great flavor. However, they often have a short window between their naturally plump state and becoming overripe, wrinkled, and mushy. Something you may not know about tomatoes is that they're best stored upside-down, to lengthen the window of perfect ripeness.

The point where the vine meets the tomato is where the fruit's natural moisture escapes. This may sound strange, because rinsing a tomato certainly doesn't allow moisture to leak in. However, as it continues to ripen, juice escapes through the top and bacteria may even creep in. By storing a tomato upside down on a flat surface, this porous opening is mostly closed off, minimizing the risk of contamination and moisture loss.

Alternatively, you can also put a piece of tape over the vine scar on your fruits. However, you run the risk of damaging the tomato's delicate skin when you peel it off. Unless you're confident you can carefully remove the tape, your safest bet is to store them upside down — but this is only one part of the storage equation.