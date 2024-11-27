Why You Should Start Storing Tomatoes Upside Down
We love fresh tomatoes because they're soft, naturally juicy gems with tons of great flavor. However, they often have a short window between their naturally plump state and becoming overripe, wrinkled, and mushy. Something you may not know about tomatoes is that they're best stored upside-down, to lengthen the window of perfect ripeness.
The point where the vine meets the tomato is where the fruit's natural moisture escapes. This may sound strange, because rinsing a tomato certainly doesn't allow moisture to leak in. However, as it continues to ripen, juice escapes through the top and bacteria may even creep in. By storing a tomato upside down on a flat surface, this porous opening is mostly closed off, minimizing the risk of contamination and moisture loss.
Alternatively, you can also put a piece of tape over the vine scar on your fruits. However, you run the risk of damaging the tomato's delicate skin when you peel it off. Unless you're confident you can carefully remove the tape, your safest bet is to store them upside down — but this is only one part of the storage equation.
Other tomato storage tips
When you store tomatoes, you want to control their temperature, exposure to air, and how quickly they ripen. Storing them upside down drastically reduces moisture loss due to oxygen, but there are a couple other tricks you can use to ensure they stay high-quality for as long as possible.
Storing tomatoes the right way takes two steps: letting them ripen on the counter if unripe, then transferring them to the fridge. To ripen tomatoes, keep them at the optimum temperature of 60 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit, away from sunlight or hot spots. Cold temperatures slow the ripening process, so it's best to keep them at room temp until they're ready. By putting them in the fridge, you lengthen the window of optimal flavor and texture. However, taking them out right before you cook them is a storage mistake you need to stop making.
Cold tomatoes are often lacking in flavor, can be a bit mealy, and reduce the temperature of whatever dish you put them in. Remove your tomatoes from the fridge before you start cooking and let them return to room temperature before adding them to your dish. This allows their flavors to warm up in all their tangy, sweet glory, an especially important step if you plan to eat them raw.