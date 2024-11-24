Ice Shot Glasses Are The Gorgeous Way To Elevate Parties

We've all been to a party with an assortment of cheap shot glasses brought back from vacation destinations. Do these glasses get the job done? Sure. Are they cute and match the aesthetic of your festive get-together? Probably not. In the spirit of classy presentation and keeping the theme of your party cohesive, give ice shot glasses a try — you may never look back.

This gorgeous hack is easy and requires low effort for a great payoff. You'll need small paper cups filled halfway with water to create the base of what will be a mold for your ice cube glasses. Then, to create a cavity for the alcohol, use disposable plastic shot glasses and press them into the water, securing them to the top of the paper cups with tape. Let any excess water run out, so it doesn't overflow when freezing. Place the entire mold in the freezer for a few hours until solid and then pop out the plastic and peel away the paper cup to reveal the ice shot glass.

If you're in a rush, learn how to make ice freeze faster, so you can make your shot glasses quickly too. Note that one of the important things to know about ice in cocktails is that it can dilute the flavor, so to keep them from melting into your shot and to retain their shape, leave the ice molds in the freezer until just before use to fully enjoy your ice shot glass.