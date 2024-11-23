Is It A Bad Idea To Order Your Drink With Ice On A Plane

There's nothing like sipping a complimentary beverage poured into a little plastic cup while you soar 30,000 feet in the air. However, that small luxury you enjoy while sitting in a cramped airplane seat may actually contain a whole lot of germs. Before you order your Diet Coke with extra ice on your next flight, you might want to reconsider those ice cubes.

Planes encounter a whole lot of germs with every new group of travelers that boards, and not every surface is as clean as we might hope. With all the safety checks that flight attendants must complete within a time crunch between scheduled flights, there is only so much time available to sanitize surfaces and supplies — including things like silverware and ice scoops. Even renowned chef Gordon Ramsay refuses to eat on planes because they're historically kind of unsanitary, so clearly, here is something to be said about being cautious when accepting food or drink served on an airplane — especially ice.

While ice doesn't really go bad if it stays frozen, it can develop unwanted flavors and even bacteria when stored improperly or exposed to germs. Ice made on planes has a reputation for being made from potentially bacteria-filled water, which is then exposed to germ-filled air inside the closed quarters of a plane — not to mention how many people handle it during service.