In the age of mass-produced candy, there is a certain satisfaction to cooking your own confectionary delights, and no shortage of recipes from around the world to choose from. One such sweet is yema, a delightful Filipino egg and custard dish that can be customized to your liking, with one particularly delicious variation being as a pandan milk candy. But while the cooking process for yema is relatively simple, its history is trickier to parse.

Both Spain and the Philippines claim yema as their own, but one fact on which the two countries agree is that the dish's origin in the Philippines began during the colonial era when the Spanish began using egg whites as a coloring agent for churches, parishes, and mansions, leaving a large number of egg yolks behind. Soon, yolks were mixed with sugar and turned into yellow, creamy candies.

This story appears to be uncontested, but that doesn't mean that's where it began. The Spanish claim to yemas dates back to the year 1500, according to the nuns of Avila whose predecessors used egg whites to starch laundry and then gave the yolks to monks to cook into a dough with lemon juice and syrup, in a similar fashion as the Filipino counterparts that came decades later. It's also posited that the Moorish presence introduced the region to their custom of making sweets from egg and sugar. To this day, Yemas de Santa Teresa are a popular Spanish dessert around religious holidays.