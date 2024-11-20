What Is Seafoam Frosting And How Does It Compare To Meringue?

A delicately delicious and frothy confection, seafoam frosting should be your next choice for your frosting needs. At its core, seafoam frosting is essentially a type of meringue using the same base of egg whites, sugar, and water. The hallmark of seafoam frosting, though, is the use of brown sugar over white sugar. The addition of molasses via the brown sugar brings in subtle notes of caramel and baking spice, deepening the overall flavor of the frosting. Like adding a little razzle dazzle to an otherwise one-note flavor profile. Due to brown sugar weighing more than plain sugar, seafoam frostings will have a slightly higher viscosity than Swiss meringue but the trade off for the added richness is well worth it!

Of the many styles of meringue, the Swiss style is the best for frostings and has the greatest overlap with seafoam in terms of preparation and application. Due to the absence of any acid, or at least enough acid depending on your recipe, both Swiss meringue and seafoam frosting require gently heating the raw egg whites so they can be safely consumed. Another subtle difference between these two, outside of the sugar type, are where and for how long the egg whites are beaten. Between Swiss meringue and seafoam, the difference is a matter of minutes.