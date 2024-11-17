Why Muffin Batter Tastes So Much Better The Next Day

Have you wondered why your homemade muffins never turn out like the ones from the bakery? There's likely one key step you're missing when it comes to executing this popular baked good.

For a more flavorful, bakery-esque result with improved texture, the key is resting your muffin batter in the refrigerator overnight. Yes, chilling your batter is the secret to towering, moist muffins. Will this method require a bit of patience? Yes. You won't get the insta-gratification of hot muffins shortly after mixing. But the overall improvement in taste and texture — and the satisfaction of bakery-quality results — make the extra time well worth it.

Why does resting your batter matter? This trick allows moisture from the liquids to be absorbed by the flour's starch molecules, expanding the mixture and making it thicker and sturdier. The extra time also allows the flavors to develop more fully for richer, tastier treats.

It's important to note that double-acting baking powder is essential for this overnight method to work properly, as it reacts twice — first when combined with liquid ingredients, and again when exposed to heat. This ensures your muffins will rise well during baking, even after an extended chill in the fridge. Not to worry, though — most store-bought baking powders for home use are double-acting, and they will say so right on the label.