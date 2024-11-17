Why Muffin Batter Tastes So Much Better The Next Day
Have you wondered why your homemade muffins never turn out like the ones from the bakery? There's likely one key step you're missing when it comes to executing this popular baked good.
For a more flavorful, bakery-esque result with improved texture, the key is resting your muffin batter in the refrigerator overnight. Yes, chilling your batter is the secret to towering, moist muffins. Will this method require a bit of patience? Yes. You won't get the insta-gratification of hot muffins shortly after mixing. But the overall improvement in taste and texture — and the satisfaction of bakery-quality results — make the extra time well worth it.
Why does resting your batter matter? This trick allows moisture from the liquids to be absorbed by the flour's starch molecules, expanding the mixture and making it thicker and sturdier. The extra time also allows the flavors to develop more fully for richer, tastier treats.
It's important to note that double-acting baking powder is essential for this overnight method to work properly, as it reacts twice — first when combined with liquid ingredients, and again when exposed to heat. This ensures your muffins will rise well during baking, even after an extended chill in the fridge. Not to worry, though — most store-bought baking powders for home use are double-acting, and they will say so right on the label.
Proper execution for tastier muffins
There are plenty of tips to help you bake better muffins, but to execute this delicious hack, simply store your muffin mixture in an enclosed container, or cover your mixing bowl tightly with plastic wrap, and place it in the fridge. Scoop and bake the batter chilled, straight from the refrigerator — don't let it return to room temperature.
If you intend to add frozen fruit to your muffins, like blueberries, incorporate it just before baking — don't put them in for the overnight chill. The frozen produce will thaw at refrigerator temperatures, adding unwanted extra liquid to your batter. Also, for a more bakehouse-like result, you can keep mix-ins like berries and nuts from sinking to the bottom of your baked goods by scooping a dollop of batter into each muffin holder as a sort of cushion. Only after doing this should you fold the remainder of your add-ins into the batter and finish filling the muffin cups. This prevents the unsightly result of mix-ins baked onto the bottom of the paper liner, and helps more evenly distribute the nutty and fruity adornments. Nothing screams "amateur bake" like having all of your berries sunk to the depths.
Finally, remember that resting your batter overnight further firms up the structure, helping you achieve those iconic giant muffin tops. For even taller tops like you'll find in a bakery, you can also try Alton Brown's trick for delicious top-heavy muffins.