The One Dish That Stumped Ina Garten

We may think there isn't much in the culinary world that the Barefoot Contessa can't tackle, but there is one dessert that stumped Ina Garten for quite some time before she was able to master it. During a book tour stop in Boston, Garten first encountered the dish that would torment her for years to come: the Boston cream pie. This classic American dessert isn't actually a pie, but a round vanilla cake layered with pastry cream or custard and adorned with chocolate frosting.

Per an anecdote in Garten's 2024 memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," the New York Times bestselling author purchased a Boston cream pie before returning home from her trip. However, her anticipation to taste the famous local treat was answered with major letdown, as it was "totally disappointing." She decided to try her own hand at making the dessert, but recreating Boston's signature treat in a satisfying way turned out to be harder than she expected.

Each attempt resulted in failure for Garten over the next six years. "I made so many Boston Cream Pies that I could do it in my sleep," she writes. "Each time I made one, I ended up with a cake that was just another boring variation on vanilla and chocolate." She also complains that the chocolate sometimes overpowered the vanilla, to the point where the latter was indiscernible.