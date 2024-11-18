The One Dish That Stumped Ina Garten
We may think there isn't much in the culinary world that the Barefoot Contessa can't tackle, but there is one dessert that stumped Ina Garten for quite some time before she was able to master it. During a book tour stop in Boston, Garten first encountered the dish that would torment her for years to come: the Boston cream pie. This classic American dessert isn't actually a pie, but a round vanilla cake layered with pastry cream or custard and adorned with chocolate frosting.
Per an anecdote in Garten's 2024 memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," the New York Times bestselling author purchased a Boston cream pie before returning home from her trip. However, her anticipation to taste the famous local treat was answered with major letdown, as it was "totally disappointing." She decided to try her own hand at making the dessert, but recreating Boston's signature treat in a satisfying way turned out to be harder than she expected.
Each attempt resulted in failure for Garten over the next six years. "I made so many Boston Cream Pies that I could do it in my sleep," she writes. "Each time I made one, I ended up with a cake that was just another boring variation on vanilla and chocolate." She also complains that the chocolate sometimes overpowered the vanilla, to the point where the latter was indiscernible.
How Ina Garten perfected her Boston cream pie
How did Ina Garten conquer her maddening conflict with Boston cream pie? She eventually concluded that another layer of flavor was needed, and tried the addition of orange zest in the cake batter and a bitter orange liqueur called Grand Marnier in the pastry cream (incidentally, this liquor is great for flambéing). The chef also applied a soak of Grand Marnier, orange juice, and sugar to the cake layers. These were the magic touches the dessert needed — Garten finally had a version of Boston cream pie that pleased her discerning palate.
After years of unfulfilled promises to include a recipe in her next cookbook, the Barefoot Contessa finally debuted her Boston cream pie in 2020's "Modern Comfort Food." Fortunately for culinary aficionados everywhere, Garten is generous when it comes to sharing her recipes (so long as they live up to her standards). If you want to try your own hand at Boston cream pie, try using more cake tips and tricks Ina Garten swears by. And for smashing entrees, side dishes, and drinks to serve before dessert, take a look at the secret ingredients Garten uses to elevate various recipes.