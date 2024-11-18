Turn Marshmallows Into Adorable Mushroom Shapes With One Simple Technique

Despite how easy the above recipe looks, there are still best practices when it comes to baking with marshmallows. Marshmallows are made of sugar and gelatin, both of which start to degrade fast when they reach a certain temperature. Sugar, in particular, can burn easily, and before you know it, your marshmallows have turned into caramel. Delicious, but not what this technique is going for. To prevent this, heat up your pan to a high temperature, and then lower that before placing the mallows on it. The residual heat will melt the candy appropriately, but not too much that it will turn into goo or burn the top.

If you want to make a batch of these ahead of time and store them, you're in luck. Marshmallows have remarkably impressive shelf lives and on their own can stay in the pantry, fridge, or freezer for extended periods without compromising their quality too much. Keep in mind, though, that if you choose to decorate these marsh-rooms, the toppings will likely be more perishable, so the fridge or freezer is ideal, and the toadstool treats should be kept in an airtight container. After two weeks, the taste and texture will be notably affected, so it's better to consume them within this timeframe.