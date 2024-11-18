Turn Marshmallows Into Adorable Mushroom Shapes With One Simple Technique
Looking for an easy way to impress your guests or children at a birthday party, or just want to treat yourself to something cute? These adorable marshmallows are the answer. In no time flat, you can turn regular mallows into festive mushrooms, and they'll have the best of both worlds by being smoky and soft on top while still firm and squishy on the bottom with a slightly crunchy bite.
The technique is straightforward. Take your marshmallows vertically with some tongs and apply them directly to a hot pan. The pan doesn't need to be greased — though a non-stick option is better in this case. As it hits the heat, the sugar will immediately begin to melt and the marshmallow will curl in on itself. After a few seconds, about half of the marshmallow should have coiled up, and when you remove it from the heat, you'll have your very own marshmallow toadstools. From here, you can leave them as-is or decorate them. To dress them up, melt white chocolate with red food coloring, dip the top part of the marsh-rooms, and then set aside while they harden. You can then add white chocolate spots if you like. Each step requires little effort but offers great payoff.
Tips when cooking with marshmallows
Despite how easy the above recipe looks, there are still best practices when it comes to baking with marshmallows. Marshmallows are made of sugar and gelatin, both of which start to degrade fast when they reach a certain temperature. Sugar, in particular, can burn easily, and before you know it, your marshmallows have turned into caramel. Delicious, but not what this technique is going for. To prevent this, heat up your pan to a high temperature, and then lower that before placing the mallows on it. The residual heat will melt the candy appropriately, but not too much that it will turn into goo or burn the top.
If you want to make a batch of these ahead of time and store them, you're in luck. Marshmallows have remarkably impressive shelf lives and on their own can stay in the pantry, fridge, or freezer for extended periods without compromising their quality too much. Keep in mind, though, that if you choose to decorate these marsh-rooms, the toppings will likely be more perishable, so the fridge or freezer is ideal, and the toadstool treats should be kept in an airtight container. After two weeks, the taste and texture will be notably affected, so it's better to consume them within this timeframe.