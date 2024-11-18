Give Your Fish Sandwich A Nutty Flavor With One Creamy Sauce

Sandwich lovers understand the necessity of a taste bud-stimulating sauce (because who wants to eat a dry sandwich?). If you want something new and exciting to complement your next fish sandwich, it comes down to one unlikely component: the right amount of nuttiness, which you can find in a creamy tahini sauce. Tahini, a quintessential and beloved ingredient in Middle Eastern and North African cuisine, is the bridge between an average fish sandwich and an unforgettable one.

Tahini, or tahina, is the perfect accomplice to savory dishes in need of a kick. It typically shows up in hummus and baba ghanoush, or as a topping for incredibly crispy falafel recipes. Tahini is made of hulled sesame seeds, salt, and oil. Its earthy taste is most prominent when the seeds are toasted, making for a delicate and unique pairing with any fish meal.

A dollop of tahini sauce is an underrated topping to add to your fish sandwich for sure, and it's well worth trying out. While it has a knack for grabbing everyone's attention with viral recipes, tahini has long been established as a must-have ingredient in the most flavorful kitchen pantries. For example, in Lebanese cooking, samke harra (or samkeh harra) is a traditional dish known for its serious spice and tahini-fish pairing. Tahini is such a versatile ingredient that it can even help improve your baked goods, but for now let's stick to the fish sandwiches.