The Leftover Dessert Your Ice Cream Has Been Needing

Is there anything better than ice cream? Maybe one thing: ice cream and cake. If you think America's favorite dessert stands just fine on its own — you're absolutely right. But there's a quick cake hack you can try that is the absolute magic formula you didn't know your ice cream needed.

If you have some leftover cake on hand (remnants of somebody's birthday dessert, store-bought from the bakery, or the leavings of a late-night bake fest — any kind will do), simply cut or break it up bread pudding style and toast it in an air fryer or the oven. Toasting not only refreshes the treat but also crisps it and lends brand-new texture and flavor.

With your freshened up fragments nice and warm, layer on scoops of a complementary ice cream flavor, and top with whipped cream. You can also add favorite sundae condiments like syrups and nuts. The end result is a fabulously comforting, toasty, decadent dessert that you'll be making over and over again.