The Pitfalls To Avoid When Adding Bacon To Desserts

If you aren't adding crumbled bacon to your ice cream sundaes and cupcake batter, you are surely missing out. Understandably, you might not be on board with the idea of adding meaty flavors to your sweet treat right away. Let this be your reminder that bacon goes with everything — and yes, we mean everything. To get the inside scoop — pun intended — about all things savory desserts, Food Republic turned to Tyler Malek, the co-founder and head chef at Salt & Straw.

This unique ice cream company based in Portland, Oregon has made a name for itself nationwide thanks to its super unique ice cream flavors, offered to customers in a cup or a fresh waffle cone. Salt & Straw is no stranger to using bacon in a recipe, with popular flavors like Brown Ale and Bacon (one of its first flavors ever) and the Buttermilk Pancakes, Bacon, and Eggs seen on menus over the years.

Baking with bacon can be a huge hit or a total miss, depending on how you prepare your protein. Expert chef Malek emphasizes the importance of a high quality crunch. He shared, "... [Always] cherish the crispy-ness of the bacon and do everything possible to ensure it's always crispy." No one wants to bite into a chewy, stringy piece of fat, especially when you're enjoying dessert. To avoid this, the Salt & Straw founder recommends cooking the bacon twice or even opting for candied bacon to ensure that it's as crunchy as can be.