One Ice Cube Hack Is The Ultimate Shortcut For Quicker Smoothies

When it comes to convenient breakfast options, protein-rich smoothies are a great choice, letting you get creative with frozen fruit and a variety of extras like nut butter, yogurt, honey, and liquids from milk to juice to coffee. The only downside is that they can end up very liquid-y and runny, which isn't to everyone's tastes. Luckily, if you want to make a creamy and nutritious smoothie, it's super easy to use an ice cube tray to freeze Greek yogurt for easy blending.

Loaded with protein and healthy fats, Greek-style yogurt has a thicker consistency that automatically enhances the texture of your chilled beverage. Freezing the yogurt in an ice cube tray ahead of time minimizes the need for extra utensils to scoop it out, and streamlines the smoothie-making process (plus, you no longer have to worry about yogurt sticking to the walls of your blender). Another benefit is that you can forgo the use of ice cubes, which makes smoothies cold, but often gives them a watery or separated consistency.

To take advantage of this simple hack, mix things up and use a combination of flavored and unflavored varieties. Once scooped into your ice molds, yogurt takes approximately six hours to freeze into cubes. Now all you need to do is store these secret weapons in freezer-safe plastic bags for easy use.