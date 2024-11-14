One Ice Cube Hack Is The Ultimate Shortcut For Quicker Smoothies
When it comes to convenient breakfast options, protein-rich smoothies are a great choice, letting you get creative with frozen fruit and a variety of extras like nut butter, yogurt, honey, and liquids from milk to juice to coffee. The only downside is that they can end up very liquid-y and runny, which isn't to everyone's tastes. Luckily, if you want to make a creamy and nutritious smoothie, it's super easy to use an ice cube tray to freeze Greek yogurt for easy blending.
Loaded with protein and healthy fats, Greek-style yogurt has a thicker consistency that automatically enhances the texture of your chilled beverage. Freezing the yogurt in an ice cube tray ahead of time minimizes the need for extra utensils to scoop it out, and streamlines the smoothie-making process (plus, you no longer have to worry about yogurt sticking to the walls of your blender). Another benefit is that you can forgo the use of ice cubes, which makes smoothies cold, but often gives them a watery or separated consistency.
To take advantage of this simple hack, mix things up and use a combination of flavored and unflavored varieties. Once scooped into your ice molds, yogurt takes approximately six hours to freeze into cubes. Now all you need to do is store these secret weapons in freezer-safe plastic bags for easy use.
How to make simple, delicious smoothies with frozen Greek yogurt
Depending on the size of your blender, you only need one or two yogurt ice cubes per smoothie. When blended, the frozen yogurt has a texture similar to smooth and creamy soft-serve, and the nutritious dairy product's mellow yet tangy flavor blends well with a variety of popular ingredients.
You only need frozen Greek yogurt, frozen fruit worth stocking up on like berries and bananas, and a small amount of liquid to make a variety of tasty smoothies. Try combining the cubes with frozen bananas and chocolate milk or mixed berries and orange juice. The combo of creamy yogurt and zesty citrus creates a satisfying flavor similar to a frozen Creamsicle, and you can also use fruit juices that have a less acidic bite, such as cranberry or apple. With only a small handful of ingredients needed for each drink, you can make a delicious breakfast in a flash. Just don't forget salt, the one ingredient you should add to every smoothie.
If you don't own an ice cube tray, you can also line a baking sheet with parchment paper, dollop on some spoonfuls of yogurt, and freeze. Alternatively, spread yogurt onto your baking sheet in an even layer, once frozen, break it apart into small portions. To make your drinks even more convenient, use your muffin tin and save time with another genius smoothie prep hack.