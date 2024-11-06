One Of Grover Cleveland's Favorite Meals Was A Hearty Dish Meant For His Servants
While the Irish don't eat corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day, in the United States, the dish is most often associated with the holiday. However, it can also be linked to one of the country's presidents, and he enjoyed it more than just once a year. Known for his love of simplicity when it came to food, Grover Cleveland — the nation's 22nd and 24th president — had a fondness for this humble dish. He even eschewed a meal made for him by his French chef at the White House, trading it for the corned beef and cabbage that had been prepared for his servants (the servants were given the meal intended for the president).
Corned beef and cabbage may not have strong ties to traditional Irish cuisine, but the dish is Irish-American. During Cleveland's presidencies in the late 1800s, the dish was on the heels of becoming a common comfort food for Irish immigrants. In Ireland, the popular pairing with cabbage is pork or bacon, but in the United States around the 19th century, pork products were pricey. Instead, immigrants cooked up corned beef with their cabbage, and it eventually became a favorite in both St. Patrick's Day festivities and President Cleveland's diet.
What else did Grover Cleveland enjoy eating?
Grover Cleveland embraced fine dining when he hosted dinner guests. At his 1885 Inaugural Ball, the extensive menu listed items that ranged from clam broth and pickled oysters to multiple pâtés, lobster salad, and pheasant with truffles. On Thanksgiving in 1887, Cleveland opted out of turkey and instead dined on porterhouse steak, codfish balls, preserved plums, and venison pastry, among other savory dishes. For dessert, he preferred charlotte russe, a custard and fruit-filled French cake.
When dining on his own, however, the president enjoyed less complicated dishes. He once lamented over having to dine on a French meal instead of pickled herring with Swiss cheese and a meat chop. For breakfast, he preferred simple options like oatmeal or eggs, or heartier items like steak or pork. And while he served wine at gatherings, Cleveland enjoyed a good beer on his own time.
While Cleveland's tastes were simple, he's in good company with other presidents whose favorite foods are humble yet tasty. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, for example, favored a well-made grilled cheese, while burgers are a go-to for Barack Obama.