Want to make your basic chicken salad next-level delicious? Try giving that savory chicken salad an unexpected burst of sweetness with a dollop or two of one simple ingredient. Cool Whip, that fluffy dessert topping we all know and love from childhood, can give your chicken salad a subtle sweetness to accentuate chicken salad's blend of savory, salty, and umami flavors. Even better, it adds an extra creamy, springy texture to your chicken's dressing.

Creating a great chicken salad, after all, requires a bit of layering of flavors to really ignite the taste buds. Consider how there are five flavor elements: bitter, sour, sweet, salty, and umami. Why not try hitting all of them in one dish? Chicken brings the salty and umami, and vinegar brings notes of bitter or sour. Often, to add a layer of sweetness, recipes will call for sliced apples, a drizzle of honey, or juicy grapes. In any chicken salad scenario, Cool Whip can help you hit that sweet note you need to fully round out your chicken salad — all while bringing an extra bit of creaminess that pairs so well with the salad's dressing.