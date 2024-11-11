The Unexpected Dish You Should Make On Your Blackstone

From cooking up smashburgers, tacos, and grilled cheese to making breakfast for a crowd, there's no shortage of culinary wizardry that can be achieved on a Blackstone griddle. When we reached out to Chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations, who specializes in mobile hibachi and traditional catering, he surprised us with his favorite dish to whip up on a Blackstone.

"I love cooking crabs on the grill," Chef Steve said. "First, I grill the crabs, generously seasoning them with Old Bay and my special sauce. Once they're nicely cooked, I add some potatoes, corn, sausage, and shrimp to the grill."

After all the seafood, meat, and vegetables are finished cooking, Chef Steve tosses them in a pan with his Cajun-seasoned butter sauce. While he doesn't specify exactly what kind of crabs he uses, it's possible to cook blue crabs, snow crabs, and king crab legs on the Blackstone. You can even make soft-shell crabs on the griddle, too.