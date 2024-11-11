The Unexpected Dish You Should Make On Your Blackstone
From cooking up smashburgers, tacos, and grilled cheese to making breakfast for a crowd, there's no shortage of culinary wizardry that can be achieved on a Blackstone griddle. When we reached out to Chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations, who specializes in mobile hibachi and traditional catering, he surprised us with his favorite dish to whip up on a Blackstone.
"I love cooking crabs on the grill," Chef Steve said. "First, I grill the crabs, generously seasoning them with Old Bay and my special sauce. Once they're nicely cooked, I add some potatoes, corn, sausage, and shrimp to the grill."
After all the seafood, meat, and vegetables are finished cooking, Chef Steve tosses them in a pan with his Cajun-seasoned butter sauce. While he doesn't specify exactly what kind of crabs he uses, it's possible to cook blue crabs, snow crabs, and king crab legs on the Blackstone. You can even make soft-shell crabs on the griddle, too.
Tips for cooking on a Blackstone griddle
Cooking on a Blackstone griddle is fairly easy, but one of the most important steps is knowing how to season it to create the perfect nonstick surface. Simply clean it with a mix of dish soap and warm water, and heat it up to ensure it's completely dry. Then, let the griddle cool, apply a neutral oil like canola or vegetable oil, and heat it back up. When the oil stops smoking, let it cool. You'll need to do this a few times until the griddle's surface turns brown. Once seasoned, it's all set for you to craft your culinary creations.
There are additional tips to ensure your meals on a Blackstone turn out well. To preserve the seasoning, always clean the surface after cooking by using water to loosen any food remnants, then scrape them away with a spatula or scraper before applying a bit of oil. Be sure to spread the oil evenly with paper towels, but protect your hands from the heat by using tongs. Doing this after each use will prevent unnecessary smoke, and help keep the surface from rusting. Also, be sure to use an external thermometer to monitor the griddle's temperature, and always clean out the grease tray after cooking.