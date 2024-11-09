Which Country Produces The Most Bread In The World?
Bread is one of the world's most fundamental foods, so it makes sense that some countries have turned it into a major export. But which nation tops the list? Well, the truth is, there's more than one list to check. The first covers the largest producers of bread and baked goods, which awards the United States the winner as of 2016 with an enormous 13.9 million tons. The second list focuses on the countries that export the most bread, with Germany topping the list, selling over 4.8 million U.S. dollars worth of bread products in 2022.
The U.S. consumes most of its bread locally, which checks out when you compare its population size to Germany — it's home to around 346 million people, while Germany has a population of just under 84.4 million. While America has a robust export market, the vast majority of food items are used to feed its own population. By contrast, Germany imports almost as much as it exports, so its population has a far greater mix of foods from around the world. This is partly due to its geographical position, making importing food from around Europe pretty accessible, though one of Germany's largest trading partners is — you guessed it — the United States.
German bread culture
Bread forms an integral part of German food culture, ranging from its status in religious ceremonies to gifts given to new neighbors. What's more, any Oktoberfest-goers will be familiar with the mounds of baked goods that the country has to offer, particularly the iconic German pretzels. But there's much more to German baking, with the country reportedly producing over 3000 different types of bread. The mere existence of the German Bread Institute is a strong piece of evidence for their love of and dedication to the food.
The Bismark donut is a well-loved German creation that has stood the test of time, and soft pretzels are almost synonymous with the nation, although you can easily make pretzels of your own too. The secret lies in the variety of grains grown in the country, granting German bakers the flexibility to try multiple new recipes, and even add their own regional flair on simple loaves. Another factor is tradition. For example, the country is home to a bakery that opened its doors over 400 years ago, and is not slowing down anytime soon. With so much invested in local bread culture, it's no wonder that German baked goods have permeated the global market as successfully as they have.