Which Country Produces The Most Bread In The World?

Bread is one of the world's most fundamental foods, so it makes sense that some countries have turned it into a major export. But which nation tops the list? Well, the truth is, there's more than one list to check. The first covers the largest producers of bread and baked goods, which awards the United States the winner as of 2016 with an enormous 13.9 million tons. The second list focuses on the countries that export the most bread, with Germany topping the list, selling over 4.8 million U.S. dollars worth of bread products in 2022.

The U.S. consumes most of its bread locally, which checks out when you compare its population size to Germany — it's home to around 346 million people, while Germany has a population of just under 84.4 million. While America has a robust export market, the vast majority of food items are used to feed its own population. By contrast, Germany imports almost as much as it exports, so its population has a far greater mix of foods from around the world. This is partly due to its geographical position, making importing food from around Europe pretty accessible, though one of Germany's largest trading partners is — you guessed it — the United States.