Here's How Many Jell-O Shots You Can Get From A Single Box

Nothing says "party" quite like a tray of Jell-O shots. While a standalone shot of liquor often leads to puckered lips and furrowed brows, a cup of boozy gelatin offers the same exciting action with a far more pleasant aftertaste. But when you are planning out your party menu, you'll want to keep in mind how many boxes of Jell-O you need to ensure there are enough shots for everyone on the guest list over 21 years of age.

The standard recipe calls for one small box of gelatin powder, 1 cup of boiling water, followed by 1 cup of alcohol. After your mixture has been mixed, poured, and chilled, you will be left with approximately 15 Jell-O shots. This is a great serving size if you are hosting a small get-together, or if Jell-O shots are just one of the many drink options you're offering guests. If you are hoping to make more for a larger crowd, you will need to add another 2 cups of liquid (1 cup water and 1 cup liquor) for every additional box of Jell-O.

Typically, the shots are poured into 2-ounce plastic cups when they are still in liquid form, with the container filled about halfway to allow for the gelatin to bloom. To make Jell-O shots without the cups or any time of mold, pour your mixture onto a sheet pan and cut into bite-sized cubes once the mix has solidified.