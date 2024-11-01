Here's How Many Jell-O Shots You Can Get From A Single Box
Nothing says "party" quite like a tray of Jell-O shots. While a standalone shot of liquor often leads to puckered lips and furrowed brows, a cup of boozy gelatin offers the same exciting action with a far more pleasant aftertaste. But when you are planning out your party menu, you'll want to keep in mind how many boxes of Jell-O you need to ensure there are enough shots for everyone on the guest list over 21 years of age.
The standard recipe calls for one small box of gelatin powder, 1 cup of boiling water, followed by 1 cup of alcohol. After your mixture has been mixed, poured, and chilled, you will be left with approximately 15 Jell-O shots. This is a great serving size if you are hosting a small get-together, or if Jell-O shots are just one of the many drink options you're offering guests. If you are hoping to make more for a larger crowd, you will need to add another 2 cups of liquid (1 cup water and 1 cup liquor) for every additional box of Jell-O.
Typically, the shots are poured into 2-ounce plastic cups when they are still in liquid form, with the container filled about halfway to allow for the gelatin to bloom. To make Jell-O shots without the cups or any time of mold, pour your mixture onto a sheet pan and cut into bite-sized cubes once the mix has solidified.
Make your Jell-O shots taste even better with different liquors and mixers
When making Jell-O shots, most people opt for standard clear liquors like vodka and tequila, because they mix the best with the fruit flavors present in the gelatin mix. However, experimenting with different liquors and mixers can lead to an even more complex experience. For a margarita-flavored Jell-O shot, for example, add 1/2-cup of tequila and 1/2-cup of triple sec to a lime gelatin packet. Or try swapping out boiling water for a more flavorful mixer like an energy drink, and craft Vodka Red Bull Jell-O shots. You can also add a touch of fresh fruit juice or grenadine to elevate the sweetness of your Jell-O shots.
While experimenting with add-ins, make sure to maintain the correct ratios of liquid in your recipe so the gelatin will solidify. A good rule of thumb is to have 1 cup of "mixer" or non-alcoholic liquid for every 1 cup of liquor. This will keep your shots from becoming unpleasantly strong. A Jell-O shot made with these proportions will contain roughly 10% alcohol by volume (ABV). That is the equivalent of drinking 5 ounces, or approximately one glass of wine. While a singular Jell-O shot isn't likely going to leave you feeling tipsy, especially compared to the standard shot of hard liquor at 40% ABV, ingesting multiple portions will likely bring on the buzz, so remember to drink responsibly.