Elevate The Sweetness And Look Of Jell-O Shots With One Extra Ingredient
The Boomers among us can most certainly recall the first Jell-O shot they ever encountered, perhaps at a college party or backyard summer bash. We're talking cheap vodka and vibrantly colored Jell-O in paper condiment cups — often tolerated, but rarely enjoyed.
That was then, and this is definitely a very different Jell-O shot now. Recent trends indicate a resurgence of interest across various age groups and settings for the jiggly little drink, and one of the new ingredients helping to fuel this gelatinous renaissance is maraschino cherries.
This burst of sweetness complements the flavors of the Jell-O, and they look really cool too. Dare we say, the addition of maraschino cherries even adds a level of sophistication this throwback novelty has never enjoyed. This playful twist not only adds sweet complexity, but also makes the shots far more visually appealing, inviting guests who might otherwise pass on the idea to indulge.
One of the best and easiest ways to make maraschino cherry Jell-O shots is to place a cherry in each shot cup, then combine your flavored Jell-O mix with your chosen liqueur or liquor. Be sure to leave a little headroom in the cups to keep the cherries centered as the mixture sets, and let them sit in the fridge for about two hours. There are countless variations of Jell-O shots with maraschino cherries, including using cherry vodka, cherry Coca-Cola, cherry liqueur, amaretto, and spiced rum, to name just a few.
Jell-O shots continue to evolve
Suffice it to say, the Jell-O shot has come a long way from its college party reputation, with creative mixologists dreaming up all kinds of fun and delicious variations today. No longer limited to basic flavors and bottom-shelf liquors, Jell-O shots are being elevated with gourmet ingredients, unique flavor combinations — like in this vodka Red Bull Jell-O shot recipe — and some wonderfully artful presentations, like with watermelon-shaped Jell-O shots made without molds. Perhaps this trend even helped inspire Jell-O's 2023 rebranding, complete with a new logo and updated packaging graphics aimed at appealing to a younger demographic.
If you'd like to participate in the trend, have fun with your next batch of Jell-O shots, because the possibilities are endless. Consider adding gummy worms or other gummy body parts for a touch of the macabre if you're making them for a Halloween party. You can also switch up the flavor beyond the alcohol by adding pureed fruit like strawberries, mango, or pineapple. Being creative with garnishes can be fun as well — adding whipped cream or flavored whipped cream, crumbled bacon or candied bacon, and toasted coconut or crushed nuts can make for a far more memorable Jell-O shot.
The Jell-O shot of yesteryear has evolved into a sophisticated addition to any adult gathering. With recipes spanning holidays, seasons, and cocktail favorites, there's a Jell-O shot to suit every taste and occasion.