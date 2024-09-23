Elevate The Sweetness And Look Of Jell-O Shots With One Extra Ingredient

The Boomers among us can most certainly recall the first Jell-O shot they ever encountered, perhaps at a college party or backyard summer bash. We're talking cheap vodka and vibrantly colored Jell-O in paper condiment cups — often tolerated, but rarely enjoyed.

That was then, and this is definitely a very different Jell-O shot now. Recent trends indicate a resurgence of interest across various age groups and settings for the jiggly little drink, and one of the new ingredients helping to fuel this gelatinous renaissance is maraschino cherries.

This burst of sweetness complements the flavors of the Jell-O, and they look really cool too. Dare we say, the addition of maraschino cherries even adds a level of sophistication this throwback novelty has never enjoyed. This playful twist not only adds sweet complexity, but also makes the shots far more visually appealing, inviting guests who might otherwise pass on the idea to indulge.

One of the best and easiest ways to make maraschino cherry Jell-O shots is to place a cherry in each shot cup, then combine your flavored Jell-O mix with your chosen liqueur or liquor. Be sure to leave a little headroom in the cups to keep the cherries centered as the mixture sets, and let them sit in the fridge for about two hours. There are countless variations of Jell-O shots with maraschino cherries, including using cherry vodka, cherry Coca-Cola, cherry liqueur, amaretto, and spiced rum, to name just a few.