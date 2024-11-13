Don't Have Cream Of Chicken Soup? Here's One Ingredient You Can Substitute

It's hard to beat a bowl of hot soup, a comforting casserole, or a crockpot dinner when you've had a hard day. Many of these recipes often call for some version of a "cream of" canned soup to make it, typically cream of chicken soup. The ingredient is used as a hearty thickening agent and is also favored for its affordability and availability.

But when you're cooking with canned soup this often, you're bound to run out at some point. And if you don't feel like running back to the store, there is one ingredient you can substitute for it: gravy.

Homemade gravy should work as a 1:1 swap, and you can always add chicken stock, water, or milk to thin it out further if needed. The flavor of gravy you choose can also vary based on what you are making. For a chicken-based dish, try turkey gravy; for a vegetable dish, try a meat-free mushroom gravy for a little umami kick. You can also use the ingredient to enhance the flavor of other dishes that maybe don't call for a "cream of" soup, such as mac and cheese, beef stroganoff, or risotto.

Or, you can easily make your own gravy as a cream of chicken substitute by whisking together flour, butter, chicken broth, and milk in a saucepan — just make sure to avoid some of the common mistakes like tossing too many dry ingredients in at once or adding too much salt.