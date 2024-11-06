One Of The Tensest Moments In Martha Stewart's Doc Gave Us A Practical Cooking Tip

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Netflix released R.J. Cutler's documentary, "Martha," which takes viewers on a journey through many years of Martha Stewart's storied past. In the documentary's second half, it shows Martha Stewart prepping for an Easter Sunday dinner in 2004, a scene captured by the film crew that she welcomed into her home. With a menu of hard-boiled eggs, smoked salmon, lamb, fish, and more, all intended to feed 16-20 guests, Stewart had a lot of work on her hands and naturally enlisted the help of assistants in the kitchen, one of whom she seemingly became frustrated with for using the wrong knife.

Stewart approached the assistant and asked them which knife they were using to cut oranges. When the assistant showed Stewart a paring knife, the celebrity chef admonished them, stating, "Well, isn't that a stupid knife?" She then went on to question, "Why? Why would you use a little knife to cut a big orange? Do you know how fast a big knife cuts?" She then grabbed what appeared to be a chef's knife and stated, "You use a big knife to cut oranges, okay?"

A chef's knife is, indeed, the right choice for the job because its longer blade makes it more efficient, allowing you to cut straight through the orange. Paring knives, which tend to have 3- to 4-inch blades, are better suited for smaller fruits and veggies or for segmenting citrus fruits into wedges.