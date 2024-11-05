Take Chocolate Ice Cream To New Heights With A Spicy Drizzle

While you may be accustomed to using a bottle of Huy Fong Sriracha to add some kick to your savory meals, did you know that there's a revolution of people who also put it on chocolate ice cream? Yup, you read that right. While the idea of hot sauce on ice cream may sound wild to some (just like how soy sauce on ice cream may take some getting used to), it's not so far-fetched when you think about it. For example, chocolate and chilies have been a dynamic duo in various cuisines for a long time. In this case, sriracha helps deepen the flavor of chocolate ice cream, balancing out its inherent sweetness and elevating its richness — just like how Mexican hot chocolate uses a combination of chocolate and chili powder to bring a unique warmth to your classic winter drink.

When it comes to chocolate ice cream, you can drizzle your sriracha right on top to enjoy this combo. The amount you use is up to personal preference, so start with a small amount, taste it, and then add more if you'd like. You can also consider additional toppings to add to your ice cream, like fruits (oranges, mangoes, pineapples, and coconut flakes work well with both chocolate and heat) or crushed cookies. If you want to add an even richer chocolatey flavor, you can add brownie pieces (bonus points if they're a batch of sriracha brownies).