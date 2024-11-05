Take Chocolate Ice Cream To New Heights With A Spicy Drizzle
While you may be accustomed to using a bottle of Huy Fong Sriracha to add some kick to your savory meals, did you know that there's a revolution of people who also put it on chocolate ice cream? Yup, you read that right. While the idea of hot sauce on ice cream may sound wild to some (just like how soy sauce on ice cream may take some getting used to), it's not so far-fetched when you think about it. For example, chocolate and chilies have been a dynamic duo in various cuisines for a long time. In this case, sriracha helps deepen the flavor of chocolate ice cream, balancing out its inherent sweetness and elevating its richness — just like how Mexican hot chocolate uses a combination of chocolate and chili powder to bring a unique warmth to your classic winter drink.
When it comes to chocolate ice cream, you can drizzle your sriracha right on top to enjoy this combo. The amount you use is up to personal preference, so start with a small amount, taste it, and then add more if you'd like. You can also consider additional toppings to add to your ice cream, like fruits (oranges, mangoes, pineapples, and coconut flakes work well with both chocolate and heat) or crushed cookies. If you want to add an even richer chocolatey flavor, you can add brownie pieces (bonus points if they're a batch of sriracha brownies).
How to pick the best sriracha for chocolate ice cream
To elevate your ice cream experience, you can try different sriracha flavors to pull it all together. For example, a fruity mango or coconut hot sauce variety can bring a tropical sweetness to your creamy dessert. Additionally, you can find other unique flavors that work well with chocolate, like mint-infused sriracha (which we think would be delicious with a double mint chocolate chip), or even smokey sriracha that could complement dark chocolate ice cream thanks to its warm notes that balance out the slight bitterness in this deeper chocolate variety.
If you want to add heat but are also looking for a bit of texture, opt for chili crisp, which happens to be one of our favorite unconventional toppings for your next ice cream sundae. Spicy like sriracha, this condiment is a touch more oily and packed with crunchy bits like chopped chilies and fried shallots. If you're looking for a sweeter option, go with a sweet chili sauce. It has a slightly different texture from straight-up sriracha, usually with little bits of chilies, but works beautifully as a substitute.