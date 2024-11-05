The Super Quick Way To Prevent Onions From Making Your Eyes Tear Up

If you're not interested in the microwave hack, there are other ways to help prevent — or reduce — tears while cutting them. One popular way is to store your onions in the freezer before chopping. You don't want a completely frozen onion, so toss them in for about 10 to 15 minutes before they hit the cutting board. This helps to slow down the release of the enzyme that makes your eyes water, so cut them quickly! Similarly, you can try submerging your onion in cold water for about 15 minutes before chopping.

Another trick is to make sure you're using the right knife. In fact, the sharper the knife, the fewer tears you'll have when dealing with onions. This is because a dull knife tends to crush more of the vegetable, which can cause more of that finicky enzyme to be released. A sharp knife, on the other hand, causes less damage to the walls of the onion, helping to reduce how much is released into the air.

If you want to be super extra, there are even a couple of tools you can use. For instance, wearing goggles may look silly, but it's a known way to prevent tears because you're completely protecting your eyes. You can also opt to cut your onions in front of a fan so that it blows away those pesky vapors while you're working.