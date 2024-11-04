Canned Pumpkin Is All You Need To Give Chai A Fall Flair

Pumpkin fanatics know that this creamy, autumnal ingredient pairs perfectly with the flavors of cinnamon, cardamom, clove, ginger, and nutmeg, which are also some of the warm spices that give chai its distinctly comforting aroma and taste — so why not combine the two? Skip the pricey pumpkin spice latte, and make a spiced pumpkin chai at home using that dependable can of pumpkin puree you have lying around.

Americanized chai is often heavy on cinnamon and does not taste very strongly of the tea itself, which is perfect if you like a mild drink. However, if you want a more nuanced beverage, opt for the traditional technique: Crushed whole spices are boiled with milk and plenty of black tea (bags or looseleaf both work here). The whole spices impart a deep and complex taste, the milk takes on a caramelized flavor profile, and the tea has time to get nice and strong.

Incorporate the pumpkin after making the base. Because the puree is not totally smooth, you will need to blend it with the chai. Lift out the bags and spices with a slotted spoon (or strain the tea if you opt for looseleaf), stir in about 2 tablespoons of pumpkin per serving, and blend well with an immersion blender. You can also do this in a standard blender, but use safety precautions: Only fill it about a third of the way, remove the center cap, and loosely cover the hole with a kitchen towel so the steam can easily escape.