Here's What To Serve For The Feast Of The Seven Fishes, According To Celeb Chefs

While no two Christmas dinners are exactly alike, and everyone thinks theirs is the best, the traditional dinner that Italians eat on Christmas Eve may just be the one that reigns supreme. The Feast of the Seven Fishes is a multi-course, multi-fish meal that doesn't really have any hard and fast rules — just that it has at least seven different types of fish or seafood featured throughout.

The feast can certainly feature one type of fish per course, but it's also common to combine multiple types of fish into one dish, streamlining the menu without sacrificing tradition. There are some dishes that often make an appearance, like calamari salad, baked whitefish, or linguine with clams, but there's nothing wrong with thinking outside the box with your recipes and serving up some twists on the classics either.

At the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival, we had the opportunity to chat with Scott Conant, Antonia Lofaso, and Rocco DiSpirito about their favorite fish dishes from this feast, from the ones they grew up with to the ones they continue to make every year in their own homes. Consider this your guide for designing your own seven fish feast, using some of the greatest culinary minds as your seafood gurus. Turkey, ham, and mashed potatoes come and go, but a seven-course meal with multiple types of seafood and pasta? That's forever.