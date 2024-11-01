Here's How To Wash Vegetables In Your Salad Spinner Correctly

At first glance, a salad spinner seems like a one-trick pony. Its primary function is to whip water droplets away from washed leaves of lettuce, so they're dry enough to grab on to some tasty salad dressing. Most people don't realize, however, that salad spinners can do all kinds of jobs like de-sogging watermelon, defrosting shrimp, and even storing spinach. Even if you only use your spinner for lettuce, there's also a good chance you're not washing your produce correctly, or you're only using it to dry things off. To get the most out of your spinner, use the bowl like a vegetable bathtub to get your vegetables squeaky clean.

Salad spinners are not particularly complicated kitchen gadgets, but for some reason there's a lot of conflicting information out there about how to use them. Some sources say it's better to rinse vegetables off under the sink, then place them in the basket of the spinner and spin, while others advise using the basket of the spinner like a colander to rinse food off under the sink. The problem is, you'll never get all of the grit out of a head of red leaf lettuce or a bunch of cilantro using only water pressure. Instead, fill the bowl of your salad spinner with water and let gravity do all the work.