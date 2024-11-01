How Water Can Help You Chop An Onion Without Crying

There are many things to love about an onion, but its ability to reduce you to tears probably isn't one of them. Luckily, it's a pressing problem with plenty of solutions. One way to prevent yourself from bawling your eyes out while chopping an onion is to soak that allium in water. First, prep the onion by peeling its papery skin, chopping the hairy root on top, and then slicing the onion in half. Soak these halves in water for about 15 minutes, and you'll be able to chop them without any tears — it's an onion hack you'll wish you knew sooner.

To understand why water can take away the sharp sting from an onion, it's important to know what it is about the allium that makes you cry in the first place. Onions have a self-defense mechanism that activates when their cells are damaged. When their skins are chopped or sliced, these alliums go into self-preservation mode and release enzymes and sulfenic acid. Together, these combine into a lachrymatory agent known as propanethial S-oxide, which is an irritating, tear-producing gas.

The gas turns into sulphuric acid when its vapors meet the layer of water that's present in your eyes. This is what kicks off the tears — it's your eyes trying to get rid of the irritant. Here's where water comes in: The gas dissolves when onion is soaked in water, so there will be nothing left inside to cause tears when you chop the allium afterward.