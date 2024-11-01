How Water Can Help You Chop An Onion Without Crying
There are many things to love about an onion, but its ability to reduce you to tears probably isn't one of them. Luckily, it's a pressing problem with plenty of solutions. One way to prevent yourself from bawling your eyes out while chopping an onion is to soak that allium in water. First, prep the onion by peeling its papery skin, chopping the hairy root on top, and then slicing the onion in half. Soak these halves in water for about 15 minutes, and you'll be able to chop them without any tears — it's an onion hack you'll wish you knew sooner.
To understand why water can take away the sharp sting from an onion, it's important to know what it is about the allium that makes you cry in the first place. Onions have a self-defense mechanism that activates when their cells are damaged. When their skins are chopped or sliced, these alliums go into self-preservation mode and release enzymes and sulfenic acid. Together, these combine into a lachrymatory agent known as propanethial S-oxide, which is an irritating, tear-producing gas.
The gas turns into sulphuric acid when its vapors meet the layer of water that's present in your eyes. This is what kicks off the tears — it's your eyes trying to get rid of the irritant. Here's where water comes in: The gas dissolves when onion is soaked in water, so there will be nothing left inside to cause tears when you chop the allium afterward.
More methods for tear-free onions
Though the water method is an easy and effective one, there are some things to consider. Onions can get slick and slippery after they are dunked in water, so be careful when you're chopping the alliums to prevent cutting yourself in the process. This method can also make your crisp onions a tad soggy, and then there's the danger of damp alliums sputtering if they are sautéed in hot oil without being thoroughly dried first.
If you do plan to fry your onions in oil or need them to be firm and crunchy, there are other methods that can work, too. Instead of soaking the allium in water, just chill it in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Your eyes may still get a little irritated while chopping, but this method deactivates onion's tear-causing enzymes enough to prevent any tears. Or, you could even store onions in the freezer for tear-free chopping.
Another great hack is to chop onion next to a fan – the air will blow the allium's gasses away before they ever reach your eyes. If you don't have a fan on hand, consider whipping out some goggles. While your usual pair of sunnies can help too, you ideally need something with an airtight seal to work as a barrier around your eyes — think swimming goggles, for instance. It may seem rather comical to wear swimming goggles while chopping an onion in the kitchen, but anything to keep yourself from sobbing, hey?