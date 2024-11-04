Aluminum Foil Is The Key To Keeping Ice Cream Frozen In A Cooler

Ice cream is one of those items that is a total disappointment if it's even a touch too warm. Unfortunately, the window between scoopable and creamy to soupy and sad is pretty small, so you need to do everything you can to slow down the inevitable. To successfully transport ice cream in a cooler, aluminum foil is your secret weapon.

When you line the inside of your cooler with metal foil, it helps to reflect away heat that seeps in from the outside. How does this process work? Generally, the contents of a cooler warm up through both heat radiation and conduction. When the sunlight strikes the outside of the cooler, that radiant heat is absorbed by the material. The cooler itself warms up and then conducts that heat into anything touching the inside walls, such as an ice pack, which in turn melts your ice cream.

Luckily, an aluminum foil barrier in your ice chest reflects around 95% of sun rays away from the inside. The remaining 5% is absorbed into the foil, but that amount is so small that it still greatly delays the warming of your precious cooler cargo (and no, using the shiny side of tin foil doesn't actually matter to pull this off). To further tap into the power of aluminum foil to protect your favorite ice cream, you can cover the top of the cooler with an extra layer.