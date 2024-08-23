Why You Should Freeze Sweet Potatoes Before Baking Them

Sweet potatoes are the unsung heroes of the side dishes. They're versatile, delicious, and have known health benefits. Packed with vitamins A, C, B5, B6, and E, not to mention manganese and potassium, sweet potatoes are a delicious and nutritious starch perfect for sides, mains, or snacking. It's hard to think of ways to improve them, but you can. By freezing sweet potato before baking it, you end up with a crispy exterior and the softest interior you could imagine — which is actually how they're traditionally prepared in China.

Clean up your sweet potatoes, throw them in the freezer for a couple of hours, and carry on with your day. Later, place them on parchment paper in the oven. Then, crank the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for about an hour. Typically, people wrap sweet potatoes in aluminum foil before baking. The point of this is to lock in the heat for ultimate fluffiness, but that isn't necessary with this method as the frozenness takes care of that naturally. It ain't much, but it's honest work.