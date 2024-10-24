The Naples Restaurant Marc Murphy Absolutely Loves

The Italian city of Naples is synonymous with pizza, one of the most influential international dishes of all time. So when Food Republic spoke to chef Marc Murphy at the New York City Food & Wine Festival about his favorite restaurant in Naples, it's not surprising to learn it's a pizzeria. Not just any pizzeria, though. "I always go see Gino Sorbillo," Murphy told us. "Gino's got a great place."

Michelin inspectors agree, praising the high quality pizzas at Gino Sorbillo on Via dei Tribunali, a street also known as "via della pizza." The place is steeped in tradition. Sorbillo is part of one of the oldest pizza-making families in the city, and the flagship pizzeria was first opened by his grandparents, Luigi Sorbillo and Carolina Esposito, in 1935. The couple had 21 children, and they all became pizza chefs. Gino Sorbillo learned the craft from his father, Salvatore, and his aunt Esterina, and went on to take over the restaurant in the 1990s.

Sorbillo now has multiple restaurants across Italy, as well as in Ibiza, Miami, and Tokyo. He won the first Neapolitan Pizza Championship in 2014. And though he regularly updates the menu at the original Naples pizzeria, the focus is always on using good quality ingredients — some very traditional, and others much less so.