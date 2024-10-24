What The Pasta Queen Says You Get Wrong When Cooking With Onions

Every chef has their own tried-and-true onion cooking hacks, and The Pasta Queen is no different. First, Nadia Caterina Munno advises cooks to curl the tips of their fingers towards the palm, which is also Anthony Bourdain's crucial advice for slicing onions. The flat side of the knife butts up against the flat part between the knuckles, and the ends of the fingers are well out of the way of the blade.

To break an onion down, Munno likes to slice off the end and peel off the papery skin, but she leaves the root end intact. Then she slices it in half, so that both pieces are still held together by the root. After making a few horizontal slices, she then makes several vertical slits, getting the tip of the knife as close to the root as possible. This way, when Munno passes the knife through from pole to pole, the onion comes out diced.

When it comes to cooking the onions, Munno cautions against adding salt to the sauteing onions, explaining that it draws out the moisture too soon. "And don't put the onions after the tomato! They have to release those juices before the tomato goes in," she explained in her show "The Pasta Queen." When it comes to Italian food, it makes a lot of sense to take advice from a woman who passionately described onions as "the work of God on this planet" (via YouTube).