The Sweet And Savory Topping That Takes Cheesecake To New Heights
There's nothing quite like a plain cheesecake. It's smooth, creamy, and it has a buttery graham cracker crust. It appears to be untouchable and unbeatable ... or is it?
Sprinkling crumbled candied bacon on top of a classic cheesecake will elevate the flavor, add a textured crunch, and surprise your tastebuds with each and every bite. Whether you are making a homemade recipe (do as Alton Brown does and add sour cream to your batter for an even richer flavor) or picking up your favorite slice from The Cheesecake Factory, candied bacon will add a savory flare to this sweet treat.
To make your candied bacon (some simple praline bacon is a pretty good pick), simply gather three ingredients: a ½ pound of bacon, a ¼ cup of packed brown sugar, and a ¼ cup of pecans. Line a cookie sheet with foil and set a wire rack onto it, then place the bacon on top. Combine the brown sugar and pecans in a bowl, sprinkle the mixture on top of bacon, and bake for 10 to 15 minutes. That's it! Now crumble the bits as small as you'd like, and adorn the top of your plain cheesecake. Now, you have a garnish simple enough that ardent lovers of plain cheesecake will still opt in for a slice, and those eager to push the envelope on food combinations will be equally full of excitement.
Additional unexpected cheesecake toppings
Besides candied bacon, there are other savory, exploratory additions to crown your cheesecake as the best you've ever had. First, try out a sour cream topping by spreading a sour cream, sugar, and vanilla mixture upon the finished cheesecake (make sure the cake has cooled for 15 to 20 minutes before pouring the tangy topping, though).
Other traditional, saltier options include melted peanut butter (check out this ranking of jarred peanut butter brands if you need some help making a choice) or caramel sauce drizzled across the surface of the cheesecake. Even crumbling a few of your favorite mixed nuts (peanuts, almonds, macadamia, or cashews) will spice up the classic confection.
But, to ensure that sweet dessert lovers will still indulge in your cheesecake, consider assembling a cheesecake toppings board so that each person can customize their slice to their preference. By placing possible toppings on a charcuterie board (including anything from raspberry compote to candied bacon), the choices are endless when you have a plain cheesecake as your canvas. After every bite, your partygoers will sound just like Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) from "Friends" when he digs into cheesecake: "I'm full, and yet I know if I stop eating this ... I'll regret it."