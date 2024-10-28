Aluminum Foil Is Key To Preventing Bagels From Getting Freezer Burned

Freezer burn can occur on any food item if it's not sealed correctly. Per the FDA, freezer-burned food is still perfectly safe to eat, but the process does compromise the food's overall quality and taste. Bagels are no different, and aluminum foil is the ticket to keeping them fresh and flavorful. While plastic wrap or bags will keep the bagel mostly safe from freezer burn, aluminum foil is more precise thanks to its malleability. If you want to be extra safe, wrap your bagel in plastic and then add a layer of foil over that. Aluminum is also stronger and thicker than plastic, making it more difficult for air to get in and ice crystals to form.

It's best to freeze bagels if they've been on the counter for a couple of days, as they'll quickly start to go stale and lose their flavor. Even the driest, stalest bagels can be saved, but prevention is always easier than correction. Freezing them will largely preserve their texture and taste for up to three months. Naturally, they won't taste as fresh as they did the day you bought them, but this is a great way to avoid unnecessary waste. One lesser-known tip is to par-bake your bagels before storing them in the freezer, which will result in an easier reheating process and preserve more of each bagel's original flavor.