Why You Should Par-Bake Bagels Before Freezing

From the taste and texture to the amazing aroma, there's nothing quite like a fresh, hot bagel. But if you're storing your fully cooked bagels in the freezer for later, it may be a challenge to replicate that experience. However, Matt Pomerantz, the founder of Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish in New York, has the solution: par-baking, a method his shops use so that they can ship fresh bagels across the United States.

"What's beautiful about the par-baked bagel is that you can enjoy a hot and fresh NYC bagel experience in your home kitchen," Pomerantz said. "We hand-roll, kettle-boil and partially-bake our bagels, then freeze them immediately for freshness. You keep them in your freezer and bake them up as needed, one at a time or the entire package."

While Pomerantz uses this method at Zucker's, it's also a great and convenient way to ensure you have a fresh bagel every time at home. Par-baking is simply the process of baking the bagel only partially before storing it. The technique can also be used for other baked goods like pie crusts, pizza crusts, or other breads. Just make your preferred bagel recipe, and once they've baked long enough to form a solid base, remove them from the oven, allow them to cool, and then freeze them. They can then be baked to perfection any time, without any staleness or dryness in sight.